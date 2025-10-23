Warriors Sign Forward Curtis Dickson

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Curtis Dickson, pending NLL approval.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome another local product back to his home province, giving our hometown fans an up-close opportunity to watch one of the most electric and elite goal scorers to ever play the game," said Malawsky. "Curtis is a game breaker, fierce competitor, and an amazing teammate. His work ethic, compete level, drive, and desire to win at all costs will complement our dressing room very well, not to mention his championship pedigree. We are very thankful Curtis has put his trust and belief in our organization and are very excited for what lies ahead."

Dickson, 37, recently completed his 14th season in the NLL, appearing in 18 games with the Calgary Roughnecks and registering 108 points (48-60-108), 73 loose ball recoveries, and three caused turnovers. Dickson led the Roughnecks in goals and points and was second on the team in assists.

The 6'2", 205lbs forward has suited up for 226 career games, split between Calgary and San Diego recording 1117 points (577-540-1117), 819 loose ball recoveries, and 74 caused turnovers. Dickson has also appeared in 30 NLL playoff games, registering 141 points (73-68-141), 95 loose ball recoveries, and 12 caused turnovers, winning the NLL Cup with Calgary in 2019.

The Port Coquitlam, BC native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the first round, third overall, in the 2010 NLL Entry Draft.







