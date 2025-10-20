Warriors Acquire Two Draft Picks from Colorado
Published on October 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky announced today that the club has acquired a second-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a third-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft from the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for the rights to forward Dylan McIntosh.
"We would like to thank Dylan for his hard work, trust and commitment to the organization." Malawsky said. "We wish him the best in Colorado."
The additional picks provide Vancouver with a total of seven picks in the 2026 Draft, including one first and two second-round selections, seven picks in the 2027 Draft, including one first, and two second-round selections and seven picks in the 2028 Draft, including one first, two second, and two third-round selections.
