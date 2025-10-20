Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Dylan McIntosh from Vancouver Warriors

Published on October 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired forward Dylan McIntosh from the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a third-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

"Welcoming Dylan to our group of forwards shores up some depth on the right side while adding a talented and physical scorer to our offense," General Manager Brad Self shared.

"We believe he'll be a great fit with our group and look forward to seeing what kind of impact he can make at training camp next month."

Most recently recording career-high figures across the board last season with Vancouver, including personal-best totals in goals (five), assists (nine), points (12) and loose balls (18), the 26-year-old drew into six regular season contests, the most of his career to date.

McIntosh went on to add six points (2g, 4a) and four loose balls throughout the Warriors' three-game run during last year's postseason, which served as the Pitt Meadows, B.C. native's first taste of playoff action.

Originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the second round (20th overall) of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, the 6-1, 200-lb. talent spent his rookie campaign with Calgary before signing with and playing for Vancouver the past two seasons.

Throughout his 10 career regular season games played, McIntosh has recorded 18 points (6g, 12a), 25 loose balls and one caused turnover.

Competing within the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) as a regular the past few summers, McIntosh most recently logged 30 points (22g, 8a) in eight regular season appearances before adding 15 points (8g, 7a) in four postseason contests (which ranked second on the squad amongst playoff contributors).

Throughout his four seasons in the WLA, he's amassed 160 points (94g, 66a) across 57 regular season games played while having added 30 points (16g, 14a) in eight playoff appearances.

The swap between Colorado and Vancouver represents the Mammoth's third trade of the offseason as General Manager Brad Self, Head Coach Pat Coyle and staff continue to alter the black and burgundy roster ahead of next month's looming Training Camp.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond leading into the approaching 2025-26 NLL campaign.







