Colorado Mammoth Return to Ball Arena During LOUD HOUSE Home Opener December 27

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization's home opener for the 2025-26 campaign is set to take place at Ball Arena on Saturday, Dec. 27 against the Rochester Knighthawks.

Storming into the LOUD HOUSE for the squad's first of nine home games, Colorado will open the season on the road before embracing the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse for a holiday-centric celebration as professional lacrosse returns to Ball Arena following an eight-month offseason.

Primed to compete against the likes of forward Zed Williams, whom Colorado recently traded to Rochester, and an established Knighthawks group who qualified for last year's postseason courtesy of a 10-8 record, the Mammoth look to secure its fourth-straight victory against the organization after most recently logging an 11-10 win over Rochester inside Blue Cross Arena last season.

Overall, Colorado is 3-0 against the new-look Knighthawks since the franchise was established in 2019, which includes a 2-0 record at Ball Arena thanks to 10-8 (2020) and 13-7 (2024) victories at the LOUD HOUSE.

The league office is expected to announce the entire 2025-26 schedule next week.

