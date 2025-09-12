Toronto Rock Home Opener Presented by Rheem Set for December 13

Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock are extremely excited to announce the 2025-26 Home Opener presented by Rheem will be on Saturday, December 13 against the Calgary Roughnecks at the newly renovated TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

The Home Opener will be the first chance for Rock fans to check out the TD Coliseum and it will also be the home debut of CJ Kirst who was the first overall pick in the 2025 NLL Draft.

2025-26 Season Memberships will go on sale to the general public on Monday. A Toronto Rock Season Membership locks in the best pricing, amazing benefits, and the same seat for all nine regular season home games and the first home playoff game is also included. As always, all taxes and fees are included in Season Membership pricing.

The full 2025-26 NLL schedule will be announced next week and single game tickets will go on sale very soon.

The Rock will begin their season on the road on Friday, November 28 at Oshawa against the FireWolves.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







