FireWolves to Face Toronto Rock in Home Opener on Friday, November 28
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced they will play their home opener at the Tribute Communities Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm ET.
"Opening against Toronto will be a great kick off to a natural geographical rivalry," said Glenn Clark, general manager and head coach of the Oshawa FireWolves. "It's a great opportunity for the GTA to embrace the competition between two young and exciting teams."
The FireWolves will begin their first season in Oshawa with a perfect matchup to showcase the intensity and thrilling action of NLL lacrosse. The FireWolves and Rock will be rivals for years to come with less than 130 kilometers separating their respective arenas. During the 2024-2025 season, the FireWolves faced the Rock once and defeated them in a dominant 15-4 win.
FireWolves fans can get their first taste of the NLL in Oshawa at the home opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm.
The full 2025-2026 FireWolves season schedule will be released soon.
Place your season ticket deposits here to catch all the action this season in downtown Oshawa. Lacrosse Lives Here.
