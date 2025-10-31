FireWolves Sign Four Players to New Contracts

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signings of defenceman Mike Byrne, forward Johnathan Peshko, defenceman Ben MacDonnell, and forward Corson Kealey.

Mike Byrne (3-Year Contract)

Now entering his seventh season in the NLL, all with the FireWolves organization, Byrne is coming off another strong season. The Toronto, ON native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 4 points (2g, 2a), 76 loose balls, 12 caused turnovers, 5 faceoff wins, and 14 blocked shots.

Johnathan Peshko (2-Year Contract)

Peshko was acquired late last season from the Vancouver Warriors and made an immediate impact for the FireWolves. In 12 games for Vancouver he collected 20 points (9g, 11a) and in 4 games with the FireWolves he tallied 4 points (2g, 2a). He also scooped up 48 loose balls in his rookie season. The Etobicoke, ON native was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Warriors.

Ben MacDonnell (2-Year Contract)

MacDonnell is going into his third NLL season and during the 2024-2025 season he contributed 1 assist, 14 loose balls, and 2 caused turnovers. The 6'2" 195 lbs. defenceman adds size and speed to the FireWolves defence.

Corson Kealey (2-Year Contract)

The 5'11, 180lbs, left-handed forward was drafted by the Rochester Knighthawks 19th overall in the 2021 NLL entry draft. An Ottawa, ON native, Kealey has played four career NLL games - one with the New York Riptide and three with the Albany FireWolves in 2023. In four career games, has 4 points (2g, 2a).

Catch these players in action at the Oshawa FireWolves inaugural game and Home Opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm against the Toronto Rock at the Tribute Communities Centre.

