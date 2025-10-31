Oshawa FireWolves Set to Begin 2025-2026 Training Camp Presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance

Published on October 31, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) will begin Training Camp presented by Vanguard Athletic Performance this weekend as they prepare for their inaugural season in Oshawa. Week 1 of Training Camp will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Brampton Memorial Arena and will be the first step toward the FireWolves Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at the Tribute Communities Centre.

The FireWolves were one win away from a postseason berth last season but fell short of the playoffs. They are two years removed from their run to the 2024 NLL Finals with the core of that team returning to start a new chapter in the team's history in the Durham Region.

"We are looking forward to getting players acclimated to our systems and getting into teaching right away," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Oshawa FireWolves. "It is always a balance between evaluation and preparation so we will be looking at getting the players prepared for the season."

The Training Camp roster for the 2025-2026 season includes 21 returning players and 10 newcomers. 2025 NLL Rookie of the Year Dyson Williams returns for his second season with teammates Alex Simmons, Tye Kurtz, and Ethan Walker highlighting the FireWolves' dangerous offense. Doug Jamieson will return in net and be backstopped by an experienced FireWolves defence that added Kyle Rubisch, four-time NLL Defensive Player of the Year, in the offseason.

"We're obviously excited to have Kyle Rubisch join; his experience and excellence will be good for our group," said Clark. "And it's always interesting to see how the draft picks perform. They have a relatively small window to impress, so they need to be ready to compete quickly."

Here are the 31 players vying for a spot on the 2025-2026 roster:

Forwards: Alex Simmons, Dyson Williams, Tye Kurtz, Kyle Jackson, Johnathan Peshko, Ethan Walker, Taggart Clark, Hawi Francis, Dante Kulas, Corson Kealey

Defence: Nick Chaykowsky, Joel Coyle, Mike Byrne, Colton Watkinson, Zachary Young, Blake Gibson-McDonald, Joe Nardella, Patrick Kaschalk, Will Johansen, Jackson Nishimura, Zac Masson, Jaxon Fridge, Kyle Rubisch, Ben MacDonnell, Hayden Summers-Thompson, Jakson Raposo, Brendon Hoeschmann

Goalies: Doug Jamieson, Andrew Kidd, Zach Richards, Cam Pilon

Training Camp will continue for the FireWolves throughout the month of November with practices and scrimmages against other NLL opponents.

November, 8 - Practice

November, 9 - Exhibition Game vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 3 pm

Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, ON

November, 14 - Exhibition Game vs Halifax Thunderbirds at 7 pm

November, 15 - Exhibition Game vs Ottawa Black Bears at 7 pm

Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, ON

November, 21 - Practice

November, 22 - Practice

Brampton Memorial Arena in Brampton, ON

Be a part of history and get your tickets now to watch the Oshawa FireWolves inaugural game and Home Opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm against the Toronto Rock at the Tribute Communities Centre.

