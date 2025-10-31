FireWolves Partner with Feed the Need in Durham for Exhibition Game on Saturday, November 15

Published on October 31, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced their partnership with Feed the Need in Durham for their exhibition game on Saturday, November 15 at 7 PM against the Ottawa Black Bears at the Tribute Communities Centre.

The exhibition game will be open to the public, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a ticket to the game by bringing non-perishable food to put into donation boxes, provided by Feed the Need in Durham, located inside the entrance to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, November 15. All donations will go directly to Feed the Need in Durham.

"When sports and service come together, everyone wins," said Ben Earle, CEO and President, Feed the Need in Durham. "Through our partnership with the Oshawa FireWolves and the generosity of our community, we're turning game days into opportunities to make a real difference for our neighbours facing food insecurity in the Durham Region. Together, we're not just collecting donations-we're mobilizing an entire region to ensure that no family must choose between paying rent and putting food on the table."

FireWolves Training Camp begins on November 1 and the November 15 exhibition game at the Tribute Communities Centre will be the Durham Region's first chance to catch the team in action as they prepare for their inaugural season in Oshawa.

Please bring non-perishable food items to receive a ticket to the game and support Feed the Need in Durham. Doors will open at 6 PM, and fans can enter through Gate 1. Concessions stands and Prospects Bar & Grill will be closed. Accessible seating is available by first come first served.

Learn more about Feed the Need in Durham on their website https://feedtheneedindurham.ca/

Get tickets now for the Oshawa FireWolves Home Opener on Friday, November 28, at 7:30 PM against the Toronto Rock at the Tribute Communities Centre. Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.