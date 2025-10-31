Ramos Law, Colorado Mammoth Enter Three-Year Jersey Patch Partnership

October 31, 2025

DENVER - Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) and the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that Ramos Law has signed on as the Official Jersey Patch Partner and Official Law Firm Partner of the Colorado Mammoth.

The new patch will appear on the left chest of all home, away and alternate jerseys during the 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28 NLL campaigns, beginning with the team's season-opener Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors.

"The Colorado Mammoth are proud to welcome Ramos Law as the team's Official Jersey Patch Partner and look forward to representing the organization on and off the turf," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared.

"Ramos Law's passion and support for the Colorado sports industry is the perfect fit for the Mammoth brand and LOUDEST fans in lacrosse. We're very excited to create memorable experiences at Ball Arena and throughout North America alongside Ramos for seasons to come."

The Ramos Law crest will also be present on the team's practice jerseys for the next three seasons, beginning this weekend with the team's 2025 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp, presented by Warrior, set to take place at Ball Arena and Foothills Fieldhouse in Lakewood, Colorado.

"The Mammoth compete with heart, grit, and true teamwork," Dr. Joseph Ramos, MD, JD said.

"Those are the same values we bring to every client we care for, and we are excited to be part of the Mammoth family."

Ramos Law also serves as the Official Law Firm Partner of the Colorado Rapids. The organization continues to invest time, resources and care into the Denver community and is now set to connect with community members and sports fans alike inside Ball Arena and Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

