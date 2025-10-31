Black Bears Re-Sign Jeff Teat

Published on October 31, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears have re-signed superstar forward Jeff Teat to a two-year contract extension, locking him up through 2026-27. Ahead of the Black Bears' inaugural season in 2024-25, Teat was named the first captain in club history. Teat led the entire NLL with 56 goals and finished tied for sixth in the league with 112 total points.

Originally drafted 1st overall by the New York Riptide before the franchise relocated to Ottawa, Teat was also drafted 1st overall by the PLL's New York Atlas, making him one of five players in lacrosse history to be drafted 1st overall in both professional leagues.

Through 70 career NLL games, the Brampton native has scored 207 goals and 279 assists overall. In his rookie season of 2022, he set a rookie record for assists and points as a rookie.

Still just 28 years old, Teat's career resume speaks for himself. Now, with the hiring of Dan MacRae as the Black Bears' head coach and general manager, he is reunited with his first-ever captain.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.







