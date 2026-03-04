Callum Jones: Standard Setter; Bar Raiser

Published on March 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Offseason trade addition Nicholas Volkov found out that Callum Jones trains the hardest on the Black Bears the hard way last summer, when he accompanied Jones for a 7 a.m. workout one Saturday morning.

"I had to wake up at five, this was like an hour drive away," recounted Volkov, who, like Jones, hails from Burlington, just south of Toronto. "And I got worked. I was on my hands and knees, begging."

Jones, who now lives north of Toronto in Aurora, recalls a slightly different version of the events. "During the summer, I was working out by myself, for probably 95 per cent of them, and some of the field workouts are so mentally tough," he explained.

"I started inviting guys from the team if they were free to come out and train, and Volkov came out to a couple of them. They were good. He enjoyed them."

Whether or not his teammates enjoyed the workouts themselves might be a point of contention, but they certainly enjoy having Jones around, and the work ethic and leadership he brings.

Take last season, for example. Jones was injured during a Jan. 4 loss in San Diego. At that point, the team had won two of their first four games since relocating to Ottawa. But during his nine-game absence, the Black Bears would lose six games.

Though Jones returned for the stretch run and helped them to wins in three of their final five games, their hopes of earning the first playoff berth in franchise history would have to wait another year.

"I mean, watching any game is tough, so especially when we were losing, and each game was so meaningful, it was tough for me because I couldn't impact the game at all," said the defenceman about that stretch last winter.

"Essentially, I was just a voice in the room and was trying to keep guys motivated and keep guys positive, but there was really no actionable item that I could do to impact games, which was extremely tough for me. But it did teach me a lot, watching a game from the press box. You do get a different visual of kind of how games and plays and teams and how everything develops."

It's an understatement to say that the Black Bears are happy to have Jones back at full health this season. Though the 27-year-old is only in the midst of his third NLL season - the same as Volkov - he's already the foremost leader on the back end, leaned on by teammates for his voice and do-it-all mentality.

Jones, a third overall pick in 2023, is tasked with defending the best player on the opposing team every night. Entering play in Week 15, he leads the NLL in caused turnovers with 27 - seven more than the next highest count - and has already set a career high in goals (three) and points (eight) through 12 games.

He's also the NLL's frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award - and not your typical one, at that. Listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds, he doesn't fit the stereotype of the bruisers on the back end that often win the award.

But he also plays much, much larger than his size. He's one of the hardest hitters in the league. His highlight reel could be the subject of a Rock 'em Sock 'em special edition, and his speed and endurance allow him to hunt an opponent with his head down from even 100 feet away or leak out for an end-of-shift breakaway with equal parts precision and silence.

"There's no off-switch on him," says forward Connor Kearnan. "If we're practicing, [doesn't matter if] he's playing me or Jeff [Teat], he's 100 per cent, go go go. He's a beast out there, an absolute tank. He has no friends when it's go time. The second that gear goes on, he steps on the floor, he'll run through a wall for you."

"I don't think I'm the best, but I am extremely competitive and my goal is to always win games and be the best," said Jones.

"I think the team aspect motivates me more. I think if I play well, it puts us in a better position to succeed and win games. So, I think that's what motivates me the most, is hopefully someday - possibly this year - is hosting that trophy with a group of guys that I know [will have] put in the work, went to war and won."

With the Black Bears winners of three straight after Saturday's legendary comeback win over Oshawa at Canadian Tire Centre, they hold a record of 7-5 with only six games to play. In that game, four defenders scored: Jones, Volkov, Kevin Brownell, and Jake Stevens. That pushed the team's goal total from the back door to 17, already two more than last season.

"I just think we're just committed to it, right? Last year we were, I wouldn't say not committed, but just, lacrosse games are won, really, on special teams and in transition. If you win those categories there's a very good chance you're going to win the game," said Jones.

"We're trying to put a focus on making sure we get up the floor, and we have the personnel to do that, with guys like Jake Stevens, Jake Saunders, Brent Noseworthy, myself at times, but even [players like] Luc Magnan getting up the floor, too, right?

"It not only gives us an opportunity to score, but we can get [offensive] guys stuck on the floor and get a better matchup for 'Teater', right? I mean, every team's going to put the best defender up against Jeff. So, if we get an O guy stuck, there's a chance that O guy is going to have to guard Teater, and I'm not the smartest person in the world, but I think I like that that matchup quite a bit."

It makes sense that with new head coach Dan MacRae - who liked to push the ball during his own career - the Black Bears defenders are excelling this season. In addition to Jones, three other defenders have already set career highs in goals this season: Noseworthy (two), Volkov (two), Reed Kurtz (two).

The offseason workouts seem to have worked especially well for Volkov, who won the 2023 Minto Cup with MacRae in Burlington. Under a month after assuming the role of head coach and general manager, MacRae acquired the 22-year-old alongside Sam Firth in exchange for sending Taggart Clark and a third-round draft pick in 2026 to Albany.

"He's been fantastic. He's been such a steady piece for us. He's also been great in the room, he's part of the family, right? And guys love him," said Jones.

"He's a fun character too, but I think the biggest thing, like I just said, is he's so steady on the back end for us. He doesn't make too many mistakes. He works hard. He really cares about being here. He puts the work in away from the rink, and it's starting to show for him.

"I mean, he didn't get as much opportunity over in Albany last year, and he stepped in and has been able to play a regular shift and be a big part of our winning in the last couple of weeks, and it's been great to see. And it's always nice to have another Burlington boy as well."

Although Jones took most of those early-morning training sessions alone, he sets the tone for the team in the department of fitness, leading stretches on the floor before practices and shootarounds. Those workouts weren't just about preparing himself for the gruelling NLL season, but also about raising the standard for everyone around him, like Volkov.

"I see how in shape he is, his mindset, I've never seen someone work so hard in my life," said Volkov. "I like to think I'm competitive and work hard, but he's just got that mindset, that determination, I really respect it."







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.