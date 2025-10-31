Knighthawks Re-Sign Gillies, Jensen, Waters and Halls

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has re-signed Brad Gillies, Taylor Jensen, Tyler Halls, and Kyle Waters, pending National Lacrosse League approval.

Gillies enters his fourth season with the new Knighthawks after agreeing to a new one-year deal. In his nine seasons in the league, only two of those years were played outside of the Flower City.

Last season, he notched 44 loose balls, 10 caused turnovers, and 11 blocked shots. In 148 games, the transition man has racked up 44 goals and 49 assists while scooping up 515 loose balls and causing 96 turnovers. The Oakville, Ontario, native played his college ball at RIT and was drafted by the original Knighthawks with the ninth selection in 2015.

"What he brings to the team is somebody confident and competitive and wants to play in meaningful minutes," Carey said. "He wants to be here; he's living here with his family and put down some roots in Rochester."

Gillies has devoted his time off the floor to helping develop youth in the Rochester area. He owns and operates the Roots Box Lacrosse and runs the Junior Knighthawks program.

Fellow RIT alum and Rochester resident, Taylor Jensen, also returns to the Knighthawks after re-signing a three-year deal. Last season was his breakout campaign, as he finished third on the team in loose balls and blocked shots. The team's Unsung Hero was also second in caused turnovers with 19.

The New Westminster, BC, native originally signed with the Knighthawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Jensen has played in 33 games, notching 198 loose ball recoveries, 35 caused turnovers, and 29 blocked shots.

"I think he's just starting to realize his potential," Carey said. "He's starting to really understand the game. I think it's slowing down for him. So, to me, he's still scratching the surface."

Carey also re-signed defenseman Tyler Halls to a two-year deal. The Orangeville, Ontario, native has been with the new Knighthawks since their inception after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft.

In four seasons with the Knighthawks, Halls has played in 37 regular-season games, posting one goal, 11 assists, 169 loose ball recoveries, and 26 caused turnovers. In his first two seasons, he also took over 450 faceoffs.

Righty forward Kyle Waters has also agreed to a two-year deal. The Orangeville, Ontario, native was drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2021 by the Calgary Roughnecks. Waters came to the Knighthawks on a draft day trade in 2023 that sent Thomas Hoggarth and Thomas Vela to Calgary for the 16th and 35th overall picks in that year's draft.

Last season, he played in all but one game for Rochester and notched 25 points in the regular season and playoffs. In his two seasons with the Knighthawks, he scored 37 goals and added 33 assists for 70 points. In four seasons in the NLL, Waters has produced 50 goals and 60 assists for 110 points in 63 games.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







