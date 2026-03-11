Mammoth Sign Forward Nathan Grenon to One-Year Deal

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Nathan Grenon to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the league's 2025-26 campaign.

Grenon, 26, participated in this season's Training Camp with both the Toronto Rock and Rochester Knighthawks but has yet to hit the turf during a regular season matchup this year.

Most recently recording 12 points (7g, 5a), 30 loose balls, three caused turnovers and 14 penalty minutes across 10 games played in 2024-25, Grenon logged two appearances with the Ottawa Black Bears and eight games played with the Toronto Rock.

Originally drafted by Panther City Lacrosse Club in the first round (11th overall) of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, the Stittsville, Ontario, native blazed a career-high 37 points (19g, 18a), 44 loose balls, four caused turnovers and 22 penalty minutes in 16 games played.

Following his sophomore season with Panther City, where he managed 25 points (14g, 11a), 46 loose balls, one caused turnover and eight penalty minutes in 13 regular season appearances, Grenon was released by the expansion unit.

Later signed by the Albany FireWolves, Grenon helped lead the FireWolves to the organization's first-ever NLL Finals appearance during the 2023-24 slate. Recording 31 points (12g, 19a), 35 loose balls, one caused turnover and 16 penalty minutes in 15 regular season showcases, the 5-10, 175-lb. lefty added five points (2g, 3a), 8 loose balls and four penalty minutes in his five postseason appearances with Albany before being traded to Ottawa Black Bears in the summer of 2024.

