Oshawa FireWolves Announce 2025-2026 Theme Nights

Published on November 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced their Theme Nights for home games at the Tribute Communities Centre during the 2025-2026 season.

The FireWolves will play nine home games this upcoming NLL season and each game will have a unique theme to match the exciting action on the field.

Home Opener

Friday, November 28 vs Toronto Rock

Be a part of history at the FireWolves inaugural game and Home Opener in Oshawa! Lacrosse Lives Here.

Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, December 19 vs Vancouver Warriors

Welcome to the FireWolves' Holiday celebration! The night will include a Teddy Bear Toss, a visit from Santa, and more holiday themed fun.

Indigenous Heritage Night

Saturday, January 3 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Join the FireWolves in honouring the Indigenous origins of the game of lacrosse and as we educate fans on the history behind North America's oldest team sport.

Green Gaels Night

Saturday, January 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

The FireWolves will pay tribute to the storied Oshawa Green Gaels lacrosse team and take a journey through the decades for this special look at the Durham Region's lacrosse history.

Star Wars Night

Saturday, February 14 vs San Diego Seals

In a galaxy far far away...join the FireWolves for a night of Star Wars themed fun!

Alphie's Birthday Bash

Friday, March 13 vs Philadelphia Wings

It's Alphie's birthday and you're invited! Celebrate Alphie's big day with all of his mascot friends.

Marvel Super Hero Night

Saturday, March 28 vs Rochester Knighthawks

Calling all heroes! Dress as your favourite Marvel character and join us for a super night of lacrosse.

TNA Wrestling Night

Saturday, April 11 vs Calgary Roughnecks

The FireWolves are bringing a full-throttle wrestling-themed showdown to Oshawa! Get ready for the ultimate crossover event with TNA Wrestling because in this ring, every goal is a finishing move!

Tucker Out Lymphoma

Saturday, April 18 vs Buffalo Bandits

Join us in recognizing those affected by cancer on this special night. The team will wear specialty jerseys honouring the life of Tucker Williams who lost his battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014.

Watch the FireWolves all season long in downtown Oshawa for action-packed lacrosse, family fun, and the best ticket in town. View the FireWolves full season schedule here: https://oshawafirewolves.com/schedule/2025-26-oshawa-firewolves-schedule/

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







