Oshawa FireWolves Announce 2025-2026 Theme Nights
Published on November 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced their Theme Nights for home games at the Tribute Communities Centre during the 2025-2026 season.
The FireWolves will play nine home games this upcoming NLL season and each game will have a unique theme to match the exciting action on the field.
Home Opener
Friday, November 28 vs Toronto Rock
Be a part of history at the FireWolves inaugural game and Home Opener in Oshawa! Lacrosse Lives Here.
Teddy Bear Toss
Friday, December 19 vs Vancouver Warriors
Welcome to the FireWolves' Holiday celebration! The night will include a Teddy Bear Toss, a visit from Santa, and more holiday themed fun.
Indigenous Heritage Night
Saturday, January 3 vs Ottawa Black Bears
Join the FireWolves in honouring the Indigenous origins of the game of lacrosse and as we educate fans on the history behind North America's oldest team sport.
Green Gaels Night
Saturday, January 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds
The FireWolves will pay tribute to the storied Oshawa Green Gaels lacrosse team and take a journey through the decades for this special look at the Durham Region's lacrosse history.
Star Wars Night
Saturday, February 14 vs San Diego Seals
In a galaxy far far away...join the FireWolves for a night of Star Wars themed fun!
Alphie's Birthday Bash
Friday, March 13 vs Philadelphia Wings
It's Alphie's birthday and you're invited! Celebrate Alphie's big day with all of his mascot friends.
Marvel Super Hero Night
Saturday, March 28 vs Rochester Knighthawks
Calling all heroes! Dress as your favourite Marvel character and join us for a super night of lacrosse.
TNA Wrestling Night
Saturday, April 11 vs Calgary Roughnecks
The FireWolves are bringing a full-throttle wrestling-themed showdown to Oshawa! Get ready for the ultimate crossover event with TNA Wrestling because in this ring, every goal is a finishing move!
Tucker Out Lymphoma
Saturday, April 18 vs Buffalo Bandits
Join us in recognizing those affected by cancer on this special night. The team will wear specialty jerseys honouring the life of Tucker Williams who lost his battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014.
Watch the FireWolves all season long in downtown Oshawa for action-packed lacrosse, family fun, and the best ticket in town. View the FireWolves full season schedule here: https://oshawafirewolves.com/schedule/2025-26-oshawa-firewolves-schedule/
Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.
