Three Heads Brewing and Knighthawks Hosting Kickoff Event Thursday

Published on November 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







Who: Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse players and staff

What: Knighthawk Hazy IPA Kickoff Party

Where: Three Heads Brewing Tasting Room at 186 Atlantic Ave. in Rochester

When: Thursday, Nov. 13, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Details:

The Knighthawks and Three Heads Brewing will host a kickoff event for the brewing of Knighthawk Hazy IPA ahead of the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win various Knighthawks prizes, tickets, and merchandise.

Knighthawks players Brad Gillies, Dan Coates, Ryland Rees, Jake Piseno, and Clifford Gaston, as well as broadcaster Craig Rybczynski and Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey, will be on hand.

Knighthawk Hazy IPA is available on draft and in cans at Three Heads Brewing on Atlantic Avenue. Also look for it at Wegmans locations across the Greater Rochester Area, in other stores where craft beer is sold, and on tap throughout the area. Knighthawk Hazy IPA will also be available at all Knighthawks games.

Rochester opened the preseason schedule this past weekend. The Knighthawks knocked off the Philadelphia Wings, 12-8, Saturday afternoon to even their record at 1-1. Rochester wraps up its exhibition schedule on Saturday, Nov. 22, against the Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Brampton Memorial Arena.

The Knighthawks open the season on Sunday, Dec. 14, in San Diego, with the home opener set for Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.