Philadelphia Wings 2025-26 Free Agency Recap

PHILADELPHIA - This week, the Philadelphia Wings wrapped up a busy stretch of free agency, signing both familiar faces and fresh talent ahead of the 2025-26 NLL season. The roster continues to take shape as training camp begins today, and the team gears up for its season start at home on December 13.

Notably in the new additions column, former NFL player Casey Rogers has signed with the Philadelphia Wings after playing as a defensive lineman for teams including the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Rogers, a Syracuse, New York native, played lacrosse at Westhill High School before initially committing to Syracuse University for lacrosse, prior to switching to football. He later played college football at Nebraska and Oregon before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Rogers will now transition to box lacrosse and join the Wings' defensive group for the upcoming season, bringing a unique athletic background and physical presence to the roster.

Among key returners are forwards Joe Resetarits, Phil Caputo, and Sam LeClair. Resetarits returns to the Wings after achieving a career-high of 121 points last season, making him the first American-born NLL player to record four 100-point seasons. Caputo and LeClair will look to take on bigger offensive roles and build off their 30+ point seasons.

On the defensive side, Chris Corbeil, Ryan Wagner, and Mike McCannell return, giving the Wings a solid foundation on the back end. Corbeil, a former NLL champion and an experienced defender, will have his first full season with the team after last year's mid-season trade from Toronto.

Nick Damude and Deacan Knott are back for another season as the Wings goaltending tandem. Damude saw the bulk of the action last season, finishing with a 78% save percentage. Knott showed flashes of potential in his limited appearances, totaling 130 saves in just 8 games.

In addition to re-signings, the Wings added several new faces during the 2025-26 NLL Free Agency period. Forwards, Eric Fannell and Landen Sinfield join the offense, while the team also signed its full 2025 NLL Draft class, including players like Bo Columbus, Ben Kromer, and Zane Dalpe.

"We're excited to kick off camp with our draft picks, including face-off specialist Bo Columbus, as well as key signings like three-time NLL champion Chris Corbeil and leading scorer Joe Resetarits, just to name a few," said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "Adding Casey Rogers, a former NFL player and five-star lacrosse recruit, brings a unique dynamic to our defense, and we're eager to see him at his first camp."

See below for a complete list of the Wings 2025-26 NLL Free Agency signings and re-signings:

Forwards (F):

Joe Resetarits | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Dalton Young | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Phil Caputo | Re-signed to a two-year deal

Eric Fannell | Signed to a two-year deal

Zane Dalpe | Signed to a three-year deal

Sam LeClair | Re-signed to a three-year deal

Landen Sinfield | Signed to a three-year deal

Michael Sowers | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Defensemen (D):

Mitch Armstrong | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Chris Corbeil | Signed to a one-year deal

Nathan Fehr | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Kevin Lynch | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Mike McCannell | Re-signed to a two-year deal

Ryan Wagner | Re-signed to a two-year deal

Kaden Brennan | Signed to a three-year deal

Eddy Ferrede | Signed to a three-year deal

Ben Kromer | Signed to a three-year deal

Kaleb Maylon | Signed to a three-year deal

Casey Rogers | Signed to a three-year deal

Transition (T):

Evan Messenger | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Nick Rowlett | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Bo Columbus | Signed to a three-year deal

Goaltenders (G):

Deacan Knott | Re-signed to a one-year deal

Nick Damude | Re-signed to a two-year deal

The Philadelphia Wings will kick off the 2025-26 NLL season at home against the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, December 13, at 1:00PM at Xfinity Mobile Arena.







