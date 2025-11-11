Colorado Mammoth Acquire Draft Capital from Philadelphia Wings
Published on November 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth News Release
DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired a second-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for forward Brian Cameron and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.
Originally acquired from the Toronto Rock on Aug. 28 alongside a fourth-round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft, Cameron recorded a goal during the team's Week 2 preseason scrimmage against the Halifax Thunderbirds.
Colorado's left-handed rotation now includes the likes of veterans Will Malcom, Andrew Kew and Thomas Vela, with potential rookie talents Jameson Bucktooth and Sebastian Simonson in the fold as they continue to endure their first fall reps in the NLL.
The Mammoth now hold up to seven selections in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, including one first and three second-round selections, pending the outcome of future compensatory and conditional results.
Colorado prepares to head east once again this weekend, primed to face the Toronto Rock during a preseason scrimmage amidst a set of Week 3 Training Camp practices.
Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond leading into the approaching 2025-26 NLL campaign.
