Philadelphia Wings Acquire Brian Cameron in Trade with Colorado Mammoth

Published on November 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings today announced that the team has acquired forward Brian Cameron and a 2026 fourth-round pick in the NLL entry draft from the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick. The Bedford, New Hampshire native joins the Wings fresh off a promising start to his NLL career last season in Toronto.

"Adding Brian to our lineup this fall gives us a dynamic, left-handed scoring threat who brings versatility to our offense," said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "We're excited for him to join the team for our second weekend of training camp and look forward to seeing how he can fill out our roster heading into the season."

Cameron spent his rookie campaign with the Toronto Rock during the 2024-25 season. In just 12 regular season appearances, he contributed 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) along with 36 loose balls and one caused turnover. Despite limited floor time, he finished seventh on the team in scoring during the 2024-25 campaign.

Cameron was selected 36th overall in the second round of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. He finished his NCAA career at Rutgers University where, across 29 appearances, he tallied 79 points (60 goals, 19 assists), 33 ground balls and forcing four turnovers. Before transferring to Rutgers, Cameron spent three seasons at the University of North Carolina, where he posted 49 points (38 goals, 11 assists) and collected 47 ground balls.







