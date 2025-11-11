Colorado Mammoth Fans Able to View Week 3-4 Preseason Scrimmages on NLL+

Published on November 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - With the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign merely weeks away from beginning to invade barns throughout North America, respective Training Camp sessions continue to bring the best out of the world's top lacrosse talents from San Diego to Halifax and back.

And while the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse are ramping up efforts to support the Burgundy Boys in-person during Colorado's Dec. 27 Home Opener at the LOUD HOUSE against the Georgia Swarm next month, Mammoth supporters will now be able to keep eyes on their favorite players during the third and fourth weekends of training camp action.

Enter NLL+, as the league-backed platform continues to livestream select preseason scrimmages hosted in the greater Toronto and Vancouver markets for the first time.

Available to stream free of charge, and unlike the upcoming regular season contests, exhibition games will not be geo-blocked, meaning fans throughout the United States and Canada will be able to view the remaining slate of games.

Each game's respective home team will be responsible for the production of the video feeds, which while pared down from the NLL's regular-season broadcasts, will provide fans an opportunity to get an early glimpse of their favorite squads and athletes ahead of the regular season.

Fans can create a free NLL+ account and view remaining exhibition games by visiting plus.nll.com.

Below is the remaining schedule of Colorado Mammoth exhibition games to be streamed on NLL+.

November 15 (5 p.m. MT) - Colorado Mammoth @ Toronto Rock

November 22 (8 p.m. MT) - Colorado Mammoth @ Vancouver Warriors

*Please note that the schedule is subject to change.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







