FireWolves Finishing Strong in Final Stretch of Inaugural Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves huddle

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves huddle(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves wrangled in the Calgary Roughnecks with a 10-9 win in their final road trip of the year this past weekend. Though the FireWolves haven't had the season they wanted, they're looking to go out on a high with their last two games at home in the Den.

The Oshawa FireWolves headed to Calgary fresh off the bye week, heading into the match forward Alex Simmons said,"I think the biggest thing is just using our speed and using what we have, in the sense of moving the ball and our shooting that's been great the past few weeks." And they did exactly that, led by Simmons with a 7 point night.

This season the FireWolves have found success playing teams back-to-back, winning the home match against the Halifax Thunderbirds and back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Wings. "So it's just, you know guys start feeling better about themselves and confidence is contagious and that's what we want going into this weekend," said head coach Glenn Clark. With the confidence of a win and the Den behind them, the FireWolves will be ready to keep the momentum going with another matchup with Calgary on April 11.

A major highlight for the FireWolves has been Doug Jamieson in net. "Without Dougie we wouldn't be in a lot of games, he's such a steady presence and I love playing in front of him," forward Dyson Williams said, adding, "and you know it's a big goal to score goals for Dougie cause when he's doing his job you want to make sure that you're doing your job on the offensive end to show Dougie like hey we got you."

That sense of playing for each other carries throughout the offensive unit, especially with the connection between Alex Simmons and Tye Kurtz. "I feel when you play with someone for as long as we've been playing with each other, you kind of know where they are at all times," Simmons said, adding, "you kind of understand each other's tendencies."

While the FireWolves continued to navigate the learning curve of a young core, they were seeking more veteran presence up front. They have found that by bringing in legend Ryan Benesch. Who's "another weapon on that left side," Head Coach Glenn Clark said, adding, "we're sort of predicated on ball movement and playing without the ball and he specializes in that and has done a really good job."

This is a roster that's capable of exploding for a big game at any moment. Dyson Williams emphasized this saying, "We have players on our team that you know on any given night anyone on our roster can make big plays, can pop off, can have a stat night that they're happy with, proud of."

So get in on the action as the FireWolves take on the Calgary Roughnecks April, 11 for Wrestling Night. They will then finish their season by honouring the life of Tucker Williams on April 18 for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 9, 2026

FireWolves Finishing Strong in Final Stretch of Inaugural Season - Oshawa FireWolves

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