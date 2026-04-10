Bandits to Host Fan Appreciation Night on April 11

Published on April 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits are set to host their annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Rochester Knighthawks at KeyBank Center.

Here's everything Banditland needs to know and what you can expect throughout the home regular season finale as the Bandits battle for a first-round home playoff game.

Tickets for Saturday's game are still available

Giveaways

Be there early as the first 10,000 fans at KeyBank Center receive an official team photo of the 2025-26 Bandits.

Merchandise and concessions

Stock up on your Bandits merchandise at the team store as all headwear and apparel will be 30-percent off throughout the evening!

Fans can also purchase discounted concessions with hot dogs, popcorn and pretzels with cheese available for $4 each. Enjoy happy hour pricing with $7, 16-oz cans in the Labatt Blue Zone available from when doors open until the start of the game.

Concourse activities

Be sure to explore the concourse on the 100 Level as fans will have the chance to take part in multiple stations including photo opportunities, hair braiding and friendship bracelet making.

50/50 raffle

Saturday's 50/50 raffle will feature a guaranteed pot of $25,000. Second-chance prizes including signed Bandits merchandise will also be available.

Fans can purchase their 50/50 tickets here!

Season Ticket Member exclusives

Season Ticket Members can pick up their season gift - a commemorative lacrosse stick - outside of the box office from 4 to 7 p.m.!

For those Season Ticket Members that are unable to be there during that time, you can visit Account Services during normal business hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from April 13 to April 30 to pick up your gift.

Also, following the conclusion of Saturday's game, Bandits players will award their jerseys to select Season Ticket Members on the floor.

Equipment Drive

The Bandits will host an equipment drive in the KeyBank Center pavilion from 4 to 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used lacrosse equipment, and those who participate are eligible to win a team-signed jersey.

Awards

The 2025-26 Bandits Fan of the Year will be honored pregame and will present this season's team awards such as MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Teammate of the Year.

Stay tuned to Bandits.com and all social media channels for updates on the winner!







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 9, 2026

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