Thunderbirds Announce 2025-26 Home Opener

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today are thrilled to announce that the team will kick off its 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season hom with a highly anticipated home opener on Friday, December 5, against the Oshawa FireWolves.

The full NLL schedule will be released in the coming weeks, with more details on when you can catch the Thunderbirds in action throughout the season.

Follow along with Thunderbirds social media and for email subscribers via email with more information for on-sale dates for single game tickets and our five-game Nest Packs.

Thunderbirds 2025-26 Season Tickets are currently on sale, offering fans the best way to secure seats for the full Thunderbirds experience. To secure your seats for the upcoming year, click the link here or call 902-334-2333 for more information.







