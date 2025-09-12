Saskatchewan Rush Announce Home Opener
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Rush opens the season on Co-op Field at the SaskTel Centre against the visiting Calgary Roughnecks.
Last season, the Rush split the season series with the Roughnecks. The first game saw the Rush come away with a wild 16-13 victory at the Saddledome after chasing Roughnecks goalie Gowah Abrams with 9 goals on 30 shots. Veterans Ryan Keenan and Robert Church led the charge with matching 3-goal, 7-point performances, while Austin Shanks chipped in with a 2-goal and 7-point game. Curtis Dickson led the scoring for the Roughnecks, matching Shank's 2-goal, 7-point performance.
The Roughnecks battled back at home, stealing the game 10-6 off a 52-save performance from goaltender Nick Rose. Curtis Dickson led the way up front for the Roughnecks with a hat-trick and 2 assists. On the Rush side, Robert Church led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Zach Manns (3a) and Austin Shanks (2g, 1a) both recorded 3-point nights.
The "Battle of the Prairies" is one of the biggest rivalry games for the Rush every season. Since 2016, 10 of the 27 games these two teams have played have been decided by 2 goals or fewer, with 3 of those games being decided in Overtime.
Doors open at 6:00pm, Faceoff at 7:00pm.
Stay tuned to our full schedule release next Friday, September 19th!
