Rush Bringing Back 12 Players for 2025/26 Season

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - General Manager Derek Keenan had a busy Thursday, signing 11 returning players for the 2025/26 season.

Manns returns after recording 35 goals and 74 points in 18 regular-season games, both marks leading the team. He added 10 goals and 27 points in 6 playoff games on the team's run to the NLL finals.

Haley enters his second year with the team after recording 16 goals and 43 points, both marks ranking fifth in rookie scoring for the 2024/25 season.

Adam Jay is entering his third season with the Rush and seventh season overall. Last season, the Victoria, BC native recorded 62 loose balls in 17 regular-season games and 21 loose balls in 6 playoff games.

Jake Naso is returning for his second season with the team. The rookie defender averaged 5.7 LBs and had a 61.3% FO% in 15 games with the team last year.

Holden Garlent is back for his sixth season with the team. Last season, the Defender averaged 4.8 LBs and recorded 22 caused turnovers in 18 games.

McClelland is entering his fifth season, all with the Rush. The former 1st round pick recorded 40 LBs through the 2024/25 season.

Josh Zawada, a former 2023 second-round pick, returns for his second season with the team. In just 5 games, the right-shot forward recorded 4 goals and 9 points.

2024 first-round pick Matt Acchione is returning for his second season with the team. In 9 games, the rookie averaged 2.3 LBs and recorded 5 caused turnovers.

Transition Jerrett Smith returns for his fourth season with the team. In 48 regular-season games, Smith has recorded 35 points and averaged 3.6 LBs.

Ryan Barnable is back for his fourth year with the team. Last season, the defender averaged 5.1 LBs over 18 games with the team.

Bobby Kidd III returns for his fifth season with the team. The former 2nd-round pick has recorded 261 LBs in 65 games with the Rush.

Thomas Kiazyk returns for his third season with the team. The 2023 2nd round pick appeared in 6 games for the team season, recording a 10.86 GAA and a 76.6 SV%.

Zach Manns 2-year deal

Brock Haley 1-year deal

Adam Jay 2-year deal

Jake Naso 1-year deal

Holden Garlent 2-year deal

Connor McClelland 3-year deal

Josh Zawada 1-year deal

Matt Acchione 1-year deal

Jerrett Smith 2-year deal

Ryan Barnable 3-year deal

Bobby Kid III 3-year deal

Thomas Kiazyk 1-year deal

NLL free agency officially opened the morning of October 21st. Our first game of the season is at home on December 6th against the Calgary Roughnecks.







