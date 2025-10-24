Warriors Sign Defenceman Reece Callies

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Reece Callies on a multi-year deal, pending league approval.

"We are more than excited to have Langley native Reece Callies join the Vancouver Warriors," said Malawsky. "Reece is an imposing figure at 6'6", plays with an edge, takes up space and lives off the cross-check. He is also an outstanding teammate, leader, and former NLL Champion. All of these attributes will be invaluable to our organization. Once again, we are very thankful Reece has put his trust and belief in our organization, and we look forward to him in a Warriors jersey for many years to come."

Callies, 30, appeared in 13 games with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2024.25, recording nine points (2-7-9), 43 loose ball recoveries and 10 caused turnovers. Callies also appeared in one playoff game, registering two points (0-2-2).

The 6'6", 236lbs defenceman suited up for 88 career games all with Calgary, recording 37 points (9-28-37). He also appeared in 10 NLL playoff games throughout his career, registering seven points (1-6-7), 27 loose ball recoveries, and four caused turnovers, capturing an NLL title with the Roughnecks in 2019.

The Langley, BC native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the first round, 13th overall, in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.