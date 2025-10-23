Colorado Mammoth Re-Sign Nine Ahead of 2025-26 National Lacrosse League Season

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization re-signed nine players to respective two and three-year contract agreements, each of which are set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Cameron, 26, recorded 23 points (9g, 14a), 36 loose balls and one caused turnover throughout 12 games played during his rookie campaign with the Toronto Rock last season before being acquired by Colorado in late August. The 6-4, 212-lb. talent was acquired from Toronto Aug. 28.

McDonald, 23, prepares for his third Mammoth Training Camp next weekend after logging 12 points (6g, 6a), 23 loose balls and two penalty minutes across his first 10 professional appearances with Colorado. The Delta, B.C. native was originally drafted by the Mammoth in the second round (34th overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft.

Martin, 23, attempts to crack his first professional roster since originally signing with Colorado Aug. 1, 2023 ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The Owen Sound, Ontario native was originally selected by Panther City Lacrosse Club in the fifth round (79th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.

McIntosh, 26, notched a career-high 14 points (5g, 9a), 18 loose balls and one caused turnover in six games played last season with the Vancouver Warriors before being acquired by Colorado Oct. 20. The Pitt Meadow, B.C. native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the second round (20th overall) of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft.

Mercurio, 24, looks to make his NLL debut this season after missing the entire 2024-25 campaign with a lower-body injury. The 6-4, 240-lb. defenseman was selected by Colorado in the fifth round (81st overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft.

Rahn, 20, logged seven points (3g, 4a), 44 loose balls, four caused turnovers and two penalty minutes throughout 14 regular season appearances with Colorado last season. The Mammoth welcomed him to the franchise during the second round (17th overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft as a defenseman but is set to give the youngster some looks in the O zone moving forward.

Robertson, 20, inked a three-year contract agreement after recording one save, a .333 save percentage and 30.90 goals-against average during a brief 3:53 time on floor across his two games on the active roster. The 270-lb. goaltender was selected by Colorado in the fourth round (44th overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

Vela, 23, returns to the Mile High City after setting new career highs across the board during the 2024-25 NLL campaign, including 12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points, 45 loose balls and four caused turnovers in 17 games played during his third professional season.

Whittom, 20, is primed to continue learning from goaltender Dillon Ward once again this season after being on the active roster for 16 of the team's games during his rookie go. The Elmira, Ontario native recorded 47 saves, a .734 save percentage and 15.47 goals-against in 65:57 minutes played.

