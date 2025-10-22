Mammoth Captain, Defenseman Robert Hope Returns to Colorado Via One-Year Deal

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Robert Hope to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Most recently recording eight points (0g, 8a), 16 caused turnovers, 19 blocked shots and 20 penalty minutes across his 17 regular season appearances during the 2024-25 season, the Peterborough, Ontario native also logged a career-high 155 loose balls, which ranks as the sixth-most in the organization's single-season franchise history.

Trailing only teammate Jordan Gilles in offensive contributions amongst back-enders last year, eight points to Gilles' twelve (2g, 10a), the man they call "Hopey" remained integral in clearing out the crease and ensuring the rock was successfully transitioned to the team's forwards time and again.

Named as the team's 2024-25 Jay Jalbert Teammate of the Year, marking the fifth iteration he's been recognized as a key piece to both team camaraderie and performance, it's only right the on-turf coach was recognized for the impact he continues to make season in and out.

Continuing to sit atop the franchise's all-time loose ball rankings with 1,295 scoops while also remaining ranked first with 219 caused turnovers to his name across 10 seasons and 170 regular season appearances with Colorado, the 34-year-old has added to the electricity of the LOUD HOUSE since being drafted by the Mammoth in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2014 NLL Entry Draft.

