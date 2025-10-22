Bandits Sign Seven Players to 3-Year Deals
Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forwards David Burr, Carter Coffey, Jaden Kennedy and Liam Keane, defensemen Matthew Duncan and Liam Linden, and goaltender Evan Constantopoulos, to three-year contracts, pending league approval. Coffey (3rd round, 39th overall), Kennedy (4th round, 61st overall), Burr (5th round, 74th overall) and Keane (5th round, 75th overall) were all members of Buffalo's 2025 NLL Entry Draft class.
