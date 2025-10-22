Bandits Sign Robinson to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Dylan Robinson to a one-year contract, pending league approval. Robinson (6'2", 180 lbs., 7/1/2002) will return for his fourth season in Buffalo after posting a career-high 11 points (3+8) and 58 loose-ball recoveries in 11 games in the 2024-25 season for the Bandits.







