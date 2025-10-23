Thunderbirds Sign Brendan Bomberry to Two-Year Deal

Published on October 22, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has agreed to a two-year contract with Brendan Bomberry.

"Adding a guy like Bomber to our team is extremely exciting for us. He brings leadership, toughness, and experience," Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi said. "He has the ability to be an impactful player for us on both sides of the ball. He's a proven scorer in this league and works well with many of our current team members. He's also extremely good on Defence and in transition.

"He has won at every level he's played at and most recently completed a three-peat with the Six Nations Chiefs, with many members of our team. I can't wait to see him in a Thunderbirds uniform this season."

Bomberry, 30, is a six-year NLL veteran, having spent every season of his career to date as a member of the Georgia Swarm. He was selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Swarm in the 2018 NLL Draft.

The Six Nations of the Grand River product played in all 18 games for Georgia last season, putting up 13 goals and 55 points with 73 loose balls and three caused turnovers.

His career-best season came in 2023, when he scored 25 goals and 63 points across 18 regular-season games.

In 101 career games, Bomberry has 89 goals and 166 assists for 255 points, along with 365 loose balls and 23 caused turnovers.

On top of a strong NLL career, Bomberry has also been a member of the Six Nations Chiefs, where he's helped the franchise capture three consecutive Mann Cups. He has also been a staple on the Haudenosaunee Nationals Men's Team for the last decade, most recently helping the team capture a Bronze Medal at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships.







