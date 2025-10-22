Mammoth Ink Defenseman, Faceoff Specialist Tim Edwards to One-Year Contract Agreement

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Tim Edwards to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Having logged six points (2g, 4a), 82 loose balls, nine caused turnovers, seven blocked shots and 10 penalty minutes during Colorado's 2024-25 campaign, the durable, dual-position talent served as one of just six Mammoth players to participate in each of the squad's 18 regular season games.

Continuing to represent the Burgundy Boys at the faceoff circle, Edwards secured 178-of-425 draw opportunities (41.9%) last season, ranking ninth amongst NLL personnel in faceoff wins while remaining a steady threat as one of the team's regular defenseman.

Ending his eighth NLL season overall and seventh with Colorado ranked with the fourth-most loose balls to his name amongst Mammoth personnel, the Jamesville, New York native continues to bring his effective, hybrid approach to the turf as one of the squad's only American-born players.

Inked into the Mammoth record books as he remains atop the franchise's all-time faceoff wins count, Edwards shouldn't need long to surpass the 1,500 career faceoff milestone, as he's notched an organization-best 1,492 successful attempts heading into his ninth trip around the NLL circuit.

Bringing 50 points (13g, 37a), 632 loose balls, 95 caused turnovers and 48 penalty minutes into the team's approaching Training Camp and eventual 2025-26 NLL campaign, Edwards is set to continue his ascension up the franchise ranks in loose balls and caused turnovers while distancing himself from Mammoth faceoff legend Jamie Hanford (1,301), whom Edwards surpassed two seasons ago as the organization's previous all-time record holder.

