With CBA Set, Knighthawks Preparing for a New Era

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY)... With the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the National Lacrosse League Players Association (NLLPA) announcing a multi-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) Monday, the Rochester Knighthawks are gearing up to usher in a new era in franchise history.

On Aug. 5, the Seneca Nation officially purchased the Knighthawks, ensuring the long-term stability and future of professional lacrosse in Rochester. With renewed purpose, the team enters the 2025-26 season following a franchise-record-tying 10-win campaign and a third consecutive trip to the NLL Playoffs. Forward Connor Fields made history last season as the first player in team history to earn the NLL Most Valuable Player Award. At the same time, the offseason addition of Zed Williams further strengthens Rochester's offensive firepower.

"There's a real sense of excitement as we open training camp and begin this new era of Knighthawks lacrosse," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "The energy from our players, staff, and fans has been incredible, and the support from the Seneca Nation has been outstanding. We're building something special together, and it all starts Nov. 4."

The Knighthawks will open training camp on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with an 8 p.m. session at Brampton Memorial Arena in Brampton, Ontario. The remainder of the training camp and preseason schedule will be announced in the coming days.

The new CBA extends through the 2029-30 season and includes provisions for mutual opt-outs under special circumstances, underscoring the League's and players' shared commitment to long-term growth, flexibility, and stability.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m.

