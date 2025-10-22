Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Andrew Kew from Georgia Swarm

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired forward Andrew Kew, a second-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional second-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft from the Georgia Swarm in exchange for forward Connor Kelly and a protected first-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The second-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft Colorado receives can become a third-round selection if Kelly does not dress or play for the Swarm during either the 2025-26 or 2026-27 campaigns.

Additionally, the first-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft headed to Georgia will be converted into Colorado's first-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft should the Mammoth finish within the bottom five placements of the league's standings following the approaching 2025-26 NLL season.

"Andrew is a highly skilled, proven scorer who will immediately bolster the left side of our offense this season and for years to come," General Manager Brad Self shared.

"His documented scoring ability season over season and effectiveness on the power play ensure us he'll be a great addition to our organization and we're very thrilled to have him on board."

Most recently recording 74 points (28g, 46a), 90 loose balls, three caused turnovers and four penalty minutes in 17 regular season games played with the Swarm during the league's 2024-25 campaign, the Oakville, Ontario native went on to log two points (0g, 2a) and three loose balls during Georgia's one-game playoff run.

During his two seasons prior with Georgia, Kew recorded a combined 193 points (79g, 114a) and 183 loose balls throughout 33 regular season appearance, which includes a career-high 43 goals, 63 assists and 106 points from the 2022-23 season.

Originally selected in the first round (third overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft by the New England Black Wolves, Kew notched 42 points (15g, 27a) and 57 loose balls throughout his rookie season, albeit drawing into the lineup just 10 times.

The 6-3, 200-lb. talent improved said offensive figures during his sophomore season, eventually turning in 59 points (33g, 26a), 55 loose balls and four caused turnovers with the Albany FireWolves before being traded to Georgia ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Kew joins the likes of Will Malcom, Connor Robinson, Thomas Vela and company on the left side of the offense as General Manager Brad Self, Head Coach Pat Coyle and company continue to alter Colorado's personnel puzzle following the league's successful Collective Bargaining Agreement.

In his two seasons with the Mammoth, Kelly recorded 124 points (69g, 55a), 106 loose balls, seven caused turnovers and eight penalty minutes across 29 games played.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond leading into the approaching 2025-26 NLL campaign.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.