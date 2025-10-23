Thunderbirds Sign First-Rounder Will MacLeod

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Will MacLeod to a three-year contract.

"Signing my first NLL contract is a moment I've dreamt of my entire career. I am honoured to be drafted to such a great organization with a great team, coaches and staff," MacLeod said. "I'm excited to get to Halifax and play in front of some of the best fans in the league."

MacLeod, 21, was selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (12th overall) of the 2025 NLL Draft in September.

The lefty played his first full season of senior lacrosse this year, splitting time with the Brooklin Lacrosse club of Major Series Lacrosse and the OSL's Brooklin Merchants.

In 17 games of MSL action, MacLeod posted 19 goals and 43 points. In Senior B, he had 38 goals and 63 points in 13 outings.

Helping Brooklin offensively as they hosted the Presidents Cup just a few weeks ago. Across five games in that tournament, he had 21 points.

The Burlington, Ontario product finished off his junior career in 2024 with an 111-point season with his hometown Blaze. That comes a year removed from a 2023 season where MacLeod helped Burlington capture the Minto Cup alongside now Thunderbirds teammate Alex Marinier.

MacLeod attended Robert Morris, playing three years as a member of the Colonials. He has renounced his remaining NCAA eligibility to enter this year's draft. He is attending the University of Guelph.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.