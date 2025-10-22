Thunderbirds Sign Romanchych, Blumbergs, Brown to Extensions

The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defender Curtis Romanchych to a two-year contract extension, as well as defender Austin Blumbergs and goaltender Ashton Brown to three-year extensions.

"It's great to have some of our young talent returning to the lineup," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "These guys bring energy, compete, and continue to grow within our group. We're excited to see them take the next step and contribute to our success this season."

Romanchych, 26, has played in two seasons as a National Lacrosse League player, with last year being his first with the Thunderbirds.

Appearing in 16 games with Halifax during the 2024-25 season, Romanchych registered a goal and five points along with 37 loose balls.

The Aurora, Ontario native has five points and 38 loose balls in 18 career NLL contests.

Blumbergs, 25, just finished his rookie season in the NLL in 2024-25. He signed with the Thunderbirds last off-season and made the team's practice roster out of training camp.

"I'm more than excited to be back in Halifax for another year. It's been on my mind every day of the offseason and has kept me motivated to get better," Blumbergs said. "There's no place I'd rather be and no other group I'd rather work with."

He featured in one game for the Thunderbirds last season, registering four loose balls and a shot on goal.

This summer, the Penn Yan, New York native split time between the MSL's Owen Sound Northstars and OSL's Six Nations Rivermen. With the Northstars, Blumbergs had two goals and eight points in seven games. He added a goal and four points in five games of Senior B action while also featuring in the Presidents Cup with Six Nations.

Brown spent his first season in the National Lacrosse League with the Thunderbirds during the 2024-25 season. He was selected by the franchise in the fourth round (52nd Overall) in the 2024 NLL Draft.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia product spent the start of his junior career with the Dartmouth Bandits before moving out West to play with the BCJALL's Port Coquitlam Saints. He had an 8.77 goals-against average and an .822 save percentage in 2024 while helping the Saints to their first-ever Minto Cup appearance.

This past summer, Brown was moved to Nanaimo at the trade deadline, where he had a 4-1 record to go along with a 7.57 GAA and an .826 SV%.

Over 36 career Junior A contests, Brown holds an 8.92 GAA and a .819 SV%.

"I'm really excited to re-sign with the Thunderbirds," Brown said. "It's an honour anytime I get to put on my hometown team's jersey. I can't wait to be back with this amazing group and help elevate our game."







