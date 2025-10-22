Oshawa FireWolves Sign Four-Time Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Rubisch to a One-Year Contract

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a one-year contract with defenseman Kyle Rubisch, pending league approval.

Rubisch is widely regarded as one of the best defensemen to ever play in the NLL. He is a three-time NLL Champion with the Edmonton Rush and Saskatchewan Rush (2015, 2016, 2018) and has been named NLL Defensive Player of the Year four times (2012-2015). The NLL veteran will make an immediate impact and bring a steady presence to the FireWolves defense.

"Kyle is an elite defender and teammate with championship experience," said Glenn Clark, Oshawa FireWolves General Manager and Head Coach. "I've had the opportunity to coach Kyle with Team Canada on three different occasions and he is exactly the type of player and person we want in our organization. His skill and leadership will be invaluable as our group continues to grow and strive to be a championship calibre team."

The Brampton, ON native was selected 2nd overall by the Boston Blazers in the 2010 NLL Entry Draft. In his fourteen NLL seasons with Boston, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and San Diego, Rubish has amassed 97 points (22g, 75a), 1758 loose balls, and 474 caused turnovers in the regular season. In 30 career playoff games, he has collected 9 assists, 186 loose balls, and 58 caused turnovers. He most recently played with the San Diego Seals the past two seasons.

His 474 regular season caused turnovers is an NLL record since caused turnovers started being tracked in 2011. He has also scooped up the 8th most loose balls in NLL regular season history with 1,758.

Rubisch has close ties to the Durham Region from playing for the Brooklin Lacrosse Club in Major Series Lacrosse and he currently resides in Whitby. He will be an integral part of the new chapter of FireWolves lacrosse in Oshawa.

The Oshawa FireWolves will begin the 2025-2026 NLL season with their Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.