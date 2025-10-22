Thunderbirds Sign Stone Jacobs to Three-Year Contract

The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Stone Jacobs to a three-year contract.

Jacobs, 25, was originally selected in the fourth round (57th overall) by the Philadelphia Wings in the 2023 NLL Draft.

A product of Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, Jacobs played for his hometown Jr B Hunters before featuring in the OJLL bubble with the Toronto Beaches in 2021, where he led the team in scoring with 21 points in nine games.

Over the last few summers, he's returned home to play for the Sr. B Kahnawake Mohawks. This past summer, he joined the Snake Island Muskies ahead of the Presidents Cup. In the Senior B National Championship, he was a force in transition, putting up two goals and eight points in six games while helping the Muskies take home the title.

Jacobs spent his collegiate career at Vermont, playing as a short-stick defensive midfielder for the Catamounts. In 40 career games, he had eight goals, 10 assists, 36 loose balls and 14 caused turnovers.

"I'm really fired up for the opportunity to join the Thunderbirds. Growing up, I used to attend the games when the team was originally in Rochester, so it's awesome to join the organization," Jacobs said. "I'm excited to get started with the players and coaches."

Jacobs was also a member of the Haudenosaunee Nationals Men's U20 World Championship team in 2022, an alternate for the 2023 Haudenosaunee Nationals Men's Championship, as well as a member of this fall's Nationals Sixes team coached by Thunderbirds Assistant Coach Roger Chrysler.







