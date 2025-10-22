Bandits Sign Belter to 2-Year Contract

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Zack Belter to a two-year contract, pending league approval. Belter (6'5", 225 lbs., 3/3/2000) will return for his third season in Buffalo after recording two assists and 15 loose-ball recoveries in 14 games in 2024-25 season for the Bandits. Belter was selected by Buffalo in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.







