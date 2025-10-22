National Lacrosse League Announces NLL UnBOXed Series in Edmonton

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA, PA AND EDMONTON, AB - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) today announced the second annual NLL UnBOXed Series event. The 2026 edition will take place on January 16 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta and feature the home team, Georgia Swarm, facing off against the Calgary Roughnecks.

This special showcase event continues the League's effort to bring professional box lacrosse to passionate sports markets across North America, while celebrating the sport's deep roots and growing presence in Western Canada.

"Working with OEG Sports & Entertainment to bring this game to Rogers Place has been a privilege," said Brett Frood, NLL commissioner. "We are ecstatic to reintroduce the NLL to the Capital of Alberta and a city where the game's Indigenous roots continue to be honored and supported by the sporting community. Our collaboration with OEGSE reflects our shared commitment to introducing a world-class entertainment experience to some of the most passionate and knowledgeable fans in all of sports."

"We're thrilled to welcome the National Lacrosse League to Rogers Place for a thrilling showcase of one of Canada's most exciting and fastest-growing sports," said Stu Ballantyne, President & COO, Rogers Place and ICE District. "Lacrosse has deep roots in Northern Alberta, and this event gives fans a chance to experience the unmatched speed, skill, and intensity of the world's best- including several players returning home to Oil Country for their first ever NLL matchup at home where they grew up playing as kids."

Leading the Georgia Swarm lineup is Lyle Thompson, one of the most celebrated Indigenous athletes in professional sports. Thompson's participation underscores the cultural and spiritual importance of lacrosse as the Creator's Game, a tradition that continues to unite communities and inspire new generations of players.

"We are honored to represent the National Lacrosse League in this year's NLL UnBOXed game," said John Arlotta, Georgia Swarm owner and general manager. "Bringing the Swarm and one of our fiercest rivals, Calgary, to a great sports city like Edmonton is something special. With Lyle Thompson leading our team, this event will not only be an exciting showcase of the sport's highest level but also a meaningful celebration of its Indigenous roots."

Tickets for NLL UnBOXed Series Edmonton will go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10:00 AM MT. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this one-night-only event. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.ca.







