Bandits Sign Farrell to 2-Year Contract

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Connor Farrell to a two-year contract, pending league approval. Farrell (6'2", 240 lbs., 3/25/1997) will return for his third season in Buffalo after he posted four points (1+3), a career-high 129 loose-ball recoveries, and went 269-236 (53%) on faceoffs in 18 games in 2024-25 season for the Bandits.







