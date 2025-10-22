Bandits Sign Farrell to 2-Year Contract
Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Connor Farrell to a two-year contract, pending league approval. Farrell (6'2", 240 lbs., 3/25/1997) will return for his third season in Buffalo after he posted four points (1+3), a career-high 129 loose-ball recoveries, and went 269-236 (53%) on faceoffs in 18 games in 2024-25 season for the Bandits.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from October 22, 2025
- Georgia Swarm Acquire Connor Kelly and 2026 First-Round Pick in Trade with Colorado Mammoth - Georgia Swarm
- Thunderbirds Sign Romanchych, Blumbergs, Brown to Extensions - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Oshawa FireWolves Sign Four-Time Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Rubisch to a One-Year Contract - Oshawa FireWolves
- Bandits Sign Robinson to 1-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Mammoth Captain, Defenseman Robert Hope Returns to Colorado Via One-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Jordan Gilles to Two-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- Mammoth Ink Defenseman, Faceoff Specialist Tim Edwards to One-Year Contract Agreement - Colorado Mammoth
- With CBA Set, Knighthawks Preparing for a New Era - Rochester Knighthawks
- Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Andrew Kew from Georgia Swarm - Colorado Mammoth
- Bandits Sign Farrell to 2-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Bandits Sign Belter to 2-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Bandits Sign Seven Players to 3-Year Deals - Buffalo Bandits
- Oshawa FireWolves Announce Five-Year Partnership with City of Oshawa - Oshawa FireWolves
- Georgia Swarm to Host "Home Away from Home" Game in Edmonton as Part of NLL UnBOXed™ Series - Georgia Swarm
- National Lacrosse League Announces NLL UnBOXed Series in Edmonton - NLL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.