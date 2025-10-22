Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Jordan Gilles to Two-Year Deal

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Jordan Gilles to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Most recently recording 12 points (2g, 10a), which included a career-high 10 assists, throughout his ninth season donning the Mammoth crest, the Richmond, B.C. native paced defensemen in scoring while drawing into each of the team's 18 regular season contests as a reliable two-way threat.

Adding a clutch 104 loose balls, 16 caused turnovers, 17 blocked shots and four penalty minutes to the mix via his established, veteran presence, Gilles notched both the second-highest loose ball and blocked shot totals amongst Mammoth personnel outright while ending the 2024-25 season tied with fellow back-ender Robert Hope with the second-most caused turnovers on the squad.

Voted as the team's 2025 Dave Stilley Award Winner in back-to-back seasons, Colorado's coaching staff and front office recognized Gilles for his relentless efforts on the turf in limiting some of the league's top scoring talents to off nights as the team's Top Defenseman.

Set to enter his tenth campaign representing the Mile High City and lacrosse-forward state of Colorado as a whole, Gilles looks to add to his franchise-ranking framework when the winter slate rolls around, as the 5-11, 200 lb. talent currently ranks fourth all-time in both loose balls (769) and caused turnovers (137) within the Mammoth record books.

Throughout his time competing with Colorado, the defenseman has racked up 81 points (36g, 45a), 769 loose balls, 139 caused turnovers and 64 penalty minutes across his 152 regular season appearances, which also represents the sixth-most games played by any Mammoth player.

Adding 13 points (6g, 7a), 119 loose balls, 17 caused turnovers and two penalty minutes across 21 playoff appearances, the veteran understands what it means to bleed burgundy and black.

