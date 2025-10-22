Georgia Swarm Acquire Connor Kelly and 2026 First-Round Pick in Trade with Colorado Mammoth

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







Duluth, GA - The Georgia Swarm have announced a trade with the Colorado Mammoth, acquiring forward Connor Kelly and a conditional first-round selection in the 2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft. In exchange, the Swarm have sent forward Andrew Kew, their second-round pick in the 2026 Draft, and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 Draft to Colorado.

Connor Kelly, 30, will bring a wealth of experience to the Swarm. A native of Easton, Connecticut, Kelly played college lacrosse at the University of Maryland, where he was a standout midfielder. He scored 128 goals in 76 career games, including 46 goals in both his junior and senior seasons, making him one of the most prolific goal scorers in Maryland history. Kelly was a 2018 Tewaaraton Award finalist and a three-time NCAA All-Tournament Team selection, achievements that underscore his impact on the field. (University of Maryland Athletics)

Kelly was the 33rd overall pick (3rd round) in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the San Diego Seals. He went on to play for the New York Riptide and the Albany FireWolves before joining the Colorado Mammoth. In the 2024-25 NLL season, Kelly appeared in 14 games, recording 30 goals and 31 assists for a total of 61 points. His scoring ability and playmaking skills make him a valuable addition to the Swarm's offense. (NLL) Kelly was also selected second overall in the 2018 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Draft by the Atlanta Blaze.

Andrew Kew, 29, has been a key contributor for the Swarm since his acquisition in 2023. In the 2024-25 season, he played 17 games, scoring 28 goals, and providing 46 assists for a total of 74 points. Kew's consistency and playmaking ability were instrumental in the team's offense.

"Andrew Kew has been a great player for us, but with how the right side of our offense has developed, we felt this was the perfect time for him to take on a leadership role elsewhere. Connor Kelly is a dynamic, consistent goal scorer-he puts up 30-plus goals a season-and we're really excited to have him join our team." - Georgia Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau

The Georgia Swarm kick off training camp next week before opening the season on the road against the Buffalo Bandits on November 29. After a bye week, the Swarm return home to celebrate their 10th season with a home opener on December 13 at Gas South Arena.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.