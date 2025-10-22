Georgia Swarm to Host "Home Away from Home" Game in Edmonton as Part of NLL UnBOXed™ Series

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are proud to announce that they will serve as the designated home team for an NLL UnBOXed™ Series game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday, January 16, 2026, against the Calgary Roughnecks. The matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, marks the second-ever NLL UnBOXed™ Series game - a league initiative created to bring professional box lacrosse to new and emerging markets across North America.

This year, the Edmonton Oilers organization will proudly host the event, welcoming the Swarm as Edmonton's "home team" for the night. The game also marks a special return for professional lacrosse in Edmonton - a city that once cheered on the Rush before the team relocated to Saskatchewan. With a strong foundation of passionate fans, the market has long awaited the return of box lacrosse, making this event an ideal opportunity to reconnect Edmonton with the NLL experience.

The NLL UnBOXed™ Series is part of the National Lacrosse League's grassroots movement to introduce, expand, and celebrate the game of box lacrosse in communities without an active NLL franchise. Through school programs, youth clinics, community partnerships, and professional games like this one, UnBOXed™ aims to make lacrosse more accessible, inclusive, and inspiring for the next generation of players and fans.

"The Swarm is excited to be part of the second NLL UnBOXed™ Series, which the National Lacrosse League has initiated to grow the game of box lacrosse in cities where the league does not currently have a team in market," said John Arlotta, Owner of the Georgia Swarm. "We'll be the home team, and since we're playing the Calgary Roughnecks, we know the Edmonton fans will have our backs against their archrivals from Calgary."

Arlotta added, "Although we are substituting this UnBOXed Series game in Edmonton for a home game in Georgia, our fans understand that this is about more than one game. It's about growing the sport we all love. Just as we did 10 years ago when we brought box lacrosse to Georgia and the Southeast, we're proud to play a part in expanding the league and introducing new fans to the NLL."

Fans can stream the game on ESPN+ in the US as well as NLL on Friday Night on TSN. Georgia fans can also stream it local on Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) or at a watch party event-more information to come.

Location: Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

Matchup: Georgia Swarm (Home) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (Away)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM MT

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026







