Oshawa FireWolves Announce Five-Year Partnership with City of Oshawa

Published on October 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the City of Oshawa today announced the signing of a five-year partnership. The City of Oshawa is the first to become a Founding Partner of the FireWolves ahead of their inaugural season in the Durham Region.

Through this partnership, the FireWolves will collaborate with the City of Oshawa to support community initiatives and bring the exciting game of professional box lacrosse to downtown Oshawa.

"The City of Oshawa's partnership with the Oshawa FireWolves marks a proud moment for our community and beyond," said Dan Carter, Mayor of the City of Oshawa. "It celebrates the deep lacrosse heritage rooted in the Great Lakes region and further positions Oshawa on a national stage - bringing visitors and fans and exciting national lacrosse sports action to the Tribute Communities Centre in our downtown core. We are thrilled to welcome the Oshawa FireWolves to the great City of Oshawa and look forward to the legacy they will build here."

The City of Oshawa will have a strong presence at FireWolves home games at the Tribute Communities Centre including branding on the turf and throughout the arena. This close relationship between the FireWolves and the City of Oshawa is a major milestone as a new chapter in the region's storied lacrosse history begins this November.

"From the very first meeting, the City of Oshawa, including Mayor Carter, members of Council, and the many staff we've met and worked with, made us feel like we were already part of this incredible community," said Russ Sheppard, Oshawa FireWolves Owner. "Their enthusiasm, collaboration, and genuine support have been remarkable. This founding partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating something truly special for the people of Oshawa and the Durham Region. We're proud to call Oshawa home and to build this franchise together over the next five years."

The Oshawa FireWolves will begin the 2025-2026 NLL season with their Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.

