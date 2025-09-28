Oshawa's Legacy of Champions

OSHAWA, ON - Lacrosse in the city of Oshawa and the surrounding communities has a long history of championship success. The Oshawa FireWolves will start a new chapter in the region's history this upcoming National Lacrosse League (NLL) season. The FireWolves will be on a mission to bring the first NLL Championship to this renowned place in lacrosse lore.

Lacrosse has always been in Oshawa. From its Indigenous roots centuries ago to the first organized games held in 1872 against teams from Port Hope, Bowmanville, and Millbrook.

The love of the game here can be seen in people like Larry Powers aka "Wamper" who was an Oshawa native known for writing his Bible of Lacrosse that detailed statistics and the history of the game from decades past. He went to the very first Oshawa Green Gaels games when the team began playing in 1963. In an interview before his passing, Wamper recalled that it was $2 to buy a ticket to a Green Gaels game, but if you didn't have the money, you could donate blood to get a free ticket. Wamper did this often as a young lacrosse fan who wanted to watch the legendary Green Gaels and his favorite player Gaylord Powless.

That dedication is still burning brighter than ever in Oshawa where lacrosse is literally in the blood of this community. Generation after generation helped build these successful programs from the ground up that would go on to become champions.

During the summer, the rivalries between nearby cities like Whitby and Peterborough are fierce as their teams in the Ontario Junior A and Major Series Lacrosse leagues compete to play for the Minto Cup and Mann Cup. This winter, the FireWolves will welcome the combined support from fans of all these passionate lacrosse communities as they go up against NLL teams from across North America. The Oshawa FireWolves are ready to carry on the legacy of many incredible teams before them and bring professional lacrosse to an area so deserving of it.

Let's look back at some of the championship history of teams from the Durham Region and surrounding communities:

Oshawa Green Gaels

Junior A - 7x Minto Cup Champions (1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969)

Whitby Warriors

Junior A - 8x Minto Cup Champions (1980, 1984, 1985, 1997, 1999, 2011, 2013, 2022)

Clarington Green Gaels

Junior B - 4x Founders Cup Champions (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004)

Brooklin Lacrosse Club

Senior A - 7x Mann Cup Champions (1968, 1969, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990, 2000)

Peterborough Lakers

Junior A - 12x Minto Cup Champions (1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1987, 1989, 2006)

Peterborough Lakers

Senior A - 18x Mann Cup Champions (1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1966, 1973, 1978, 1982, 1984, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

In 2024, the FireWolves had an incredible run to the NLL Finals but would fall short of a championship to the Buffalo Bandits. Thirteen players from that roster will be a part of the team's first year in Oshawa and will be ready to bring the next championship to this historic lacrosse community.

Be a part of the next chapter of Oshawa lacrosse history at the FireWolves Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.

