Oshawa FireWolves Announce 2025-2026 Season Schedule
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced their schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season that will begin with their home opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at the Tribute Communities Centre. The FireWolves will play each of the other thirteen NLL teams once and several teams twice during the regular season.
Oshawa FireWolves 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule (Home in Bold)
Friday, November 28, 2025 (7:30 p.m. ET) vs Toronto Rock (Home Opener)
Friday, December 5, 2025 (6:30 p.m. ET) at Halifax Thunderbirds
Saturday, December 13, 2025 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Georgia Swarm
Friday, December 19, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Vancouver Warriors
Saturday, January 3, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Ottawa Black Bears
Saturday, January 10, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Halifax Thunderbirds
Saturday, January 17, 2026 (8:00 p.m. ET) at Saskatchewan Rush
Saturday, January 24, 2026 (9:00 p.m. ET) at Colorado Mammoth
Saturday, January 31, 2026 (10:00 p.m. ET) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Saturday, February 7, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) at Toronto Rock
Saturday, February 14, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs San Diego Seals
Saturday, February 28, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) at Ottawa Black Bears
Sunday, March 8, 2026 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Philadelphia Wings
Friday, March 13, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Philadelphia Wings
Saturday, March 28, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Rochester Knighthawks
Saturday, April 4, 2026 (9:00 p.m. ET) at Calgary Roughnecks
Saturday, April 11, 2026 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Calgary Roughnecks
Saturday, April 18, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Buffalo Bandits
The entire 2025-2026 NLL schedule can be viewed here.
The FireWolves have reached the NLL playoffs two of their last four seasons and are poised for another run at the NLL title in 2026. Oshawa returns the bulk of their roster which includes the last two NLL Rookie of the Year winners in Alex Simmons (2024) and Dyson Williams (2025).
The Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa will be the new home of the FireWolves in their first season in the Durham Region. FireWolves fans can look forward to special nights such as the Home Opener, honoring the game's indigenous roots, Marvel Super Hero Night, Tucker Out Lymphoma, and much more this season! The full 2025-26 promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
Welcome To Oshawa
What better way to kick off the FireWolves first season in Oshawa than welcoming their crosstown rivals the Toronto Rock for the Home Opener. It will be a thrilling environment to begin a new chapter of lacrosse in the Durham Region.
Canadian Rivals
The FireWolves schedule is highlighted by matchups with the other six Canadian based NLL teams: Calgary Roughnecks, Halifax Thunderbirds, Ottawa Black Bears, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. These games will mean more with bragging rights for the best team in Canada on the line.
Facing The Champs
To end the regular season, the FireWolves will welcome the Buffalo Bandits who have won the last three NLL Championships (2023, 2024, 2025). The FireWolves faced the Bandits in the 2024 NLL Finals, but would lose to Buffalo in the best of three series. The FireWolves defeated the Bandits in overtime in their last meeting in 2025 so fans can expect this to be an action-packed game from start to finish.
Single game ticket information will be available soon.
Fans can guarantee their spot for all FireWolves home games by placing their season ticket deposit here: https://tributecommunitiescentre.evenue.net/events/LAX.
