Ottawa Black Bears Release 2025-26 Schedule

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OTTAWA - Ottawa Black Bears today announced their 18-game schedule for the 2025-26 NLL season.

The club will open the campaign at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, November 29 at 7pm against the San Diego Seals. It's one of nine home dates on the calendar for the Black Bears at Canadian Tire Centre, which will include four Friday games and five Saturday contests.

The Black Bears first road game of the season will take place on Saturday, December 20 when they visit the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Tickets for all Black Bears home games at Canadian Tire Centre will go on sale on in early October. Fans are encouraged to sign up as an Ottawa Black Bears Insider for exclusive pre-sale access.

The complete 2025-26 Ottawa Black Bears schedule:

Saturday, November 29: Home vs San Diego @ 7:00pm EST

Friday, December 12: Home vs Saskatchewan @ 7:30pm EST

Saturday, December 20: Road at Las Vegas @ 10:00pm EST

Saturday, December 27: Home vs Philadelphia @ 7:00pm EST

Saturday, January 3: Road at Oshawa @ 7:00pm EST

Friday, January 9: Home vs Halifax @ 7:00pm EST

Friday, January 16: Road at Buffalo @ 7:30pm EST

Friday, January 23: Home vs Vancouver @ 7:30pm EST

Saturday, January 31: Road at Toronto @ 7:00pm EST

Saturday, February 7: Home vs Calgary @ 7:00pm EST

Saturday, February 14: Road at Rochester @ 7:00pm EST

Saturday, February 28: Home vs Oshawa @ 7:00pm EST

Saturday, March 7: Road at Colorado @ 9:00pm EST

Saturday, March 14: Road at Calgary @ 9:00pm EST

Friday, March 20: Road at Vancouver @ 10:00pm EST

Saturday, March 28: Home vs Georgia @ 7:00pm EST

Friday, April 10: Home vs Toronto @ 7:30pm EST

