Colorado Mammoth Announce 2025-26 National Lacrosse League Schedule

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Colorado Mammoth announced its 2025-26 regular season schedule Friday, with the Mammoth set to begin its quest to return to the postseason Saturday, Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors for the second-consecutive season.

Set to compete against each of the league's other 13 teams throughout the 18-game regular season campaign, Colorado will embrace a second showdown against five squads this season, including duplicate contests against the:

Georgia Swarm (vs. Georgia Dec. 27; @ Georgia Jan. 10)

Buffalo Bandits (vs. Buffalo Jan. 31; @ Buffalo March 13)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs (@ Las Vegas Feb. 13; vs. Las Vegas April 3)

Toronto Rock (vs. Toronto Feb. 14; @ Toronto Feb. 20)

Calgary Roughnecks (vs. Calgary March 21; @ Calgary April 18)

One of the team's double-down scenarios comes in consecutive, home-and-home fashion this season, with the Mammoth set to take on the Toronto Rock in back-to-back contests Feb. 14 and Feb. 20.

This season's slate represents the third-straight instance where Colorado will face off with Geogia twice. Colorado will also compete against Las Vegas twice for the second-straight season, while preparing to reignite its noted rivalries with the Calgary Roughnecks and Buffalo Bandits in respective fashion.

The Mammoth will prepare for its first two-game weekend since the 2023-24 campaign. Initially battling the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Friday, Feb. 13, the squad will return home to the LOUD HOUSE Saturday, Feb. 14 to close out its lone two-game weekend against the Toronto Rock.

The entire 2025-26 Colorado Mammoth regular season schedule can be viewed below.

2025-26 Colorado Mammoth Regular Season Schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 29: @ Vancouver Warriors (8 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Dec. 13: @ Philadelphia Wings (11 a.m. MT)

Saturday, Dec. 27: vs. Georgia Swarm (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 3: vs. Rochester Knighthawks (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 10: @ Georgia Swarm (5:30 p.m. MT)

Friday, Jan. 16: @ Halifax Thunderbirds (4:30 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 24: vs. Oshawa FireWolves (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 31: vs. Buffalo Bandits (7 p.m. MT)

Friday, Feb. 13: @ Las Vegas Desert Dogs (8:30 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Feb. 14: vs. Toronto Rock (7:30 p.m. MT)

Friday, Feb. 20: @ Toronto Rock (5:30 p.m. MT)

Friday, Feb. 27: vs. San Diego Seals (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, March 7: vs. Ottawa Black Bears (7 p.m. MT)

Friday, March 13: @ Buffalo Bandits (5:30 p.m. MT)

Saturday, March 21: vs. Calgary Roughnecks (7 p.m. MT)

Friday, April 3: vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, April 11: @ Saskatchewan Rush (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, April 18: @ Calgary Roughnecks (7 p.m. MT)

Other season highlights include facing the Oshawa FireWolves Jan. 24 for the first time since the team relocated from Albany, New York to Oshawa, Ontario during the offseason and another rivalrous showdown with the San Diego Seals Feb. 27, both of which contests will take place within the comfortable confines of the LOUD HOUSE.

Overall, Colorado has four different two-game homestands throughout the 18-game campaign, alongside three different two-game road trips. Which means fans will have an opportunity to witness the Burgundy Boys rather regularly throughout the Mammoth's upcoming season.

The entire 2025-26 NLL schedule can be viewed here.

Single-game tickets, specific plans and group packages will officially be available beginning Nov. 6.

Fans who haven't locked in their Season Ticket Membership for the approaching 2025-26 season can do so.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest team news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.