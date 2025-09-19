Vancouver Warriors Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule

Published on September 19, 2025

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - After a historic season, the Vancouver Warriors are gearing up to bring the hard-hitting lacrosse action back to the best fans in the NLL! The team is excited to announce their 2025.26 regular season schedule, set to kick off on Saturday, November 29 at Rogers Arena with an epic showdown against the Colorado Mammoth. The action gets underway with faceoff at 7:00 p.m. PT - you won't want to miss it!

"We're proud of what we accomplished last season, but we're not satisfied," said Curt Malawsky, General Manager & Head Coach. "This team is very hungry to build on last season's success and take things to the next level. We're confident we have the grit, skill, passion and determination to be even more competitive this year. The support we received last season was incredible, and our fans were a driving force behind our success. We can't wait to bring that same passion and excitement back to Rogers Arena for another season of high-energy, fast-paced lacrosse."

The Warriors provide unforgettable experiences for every fan. Whether you're a family looking for a fun night out, a group of friends seeking high-energy entertainment, or a passionate fan ready for intense, fast-paced lacrosse, the Warriors deliver a thrilling atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.

Following an unforgettable season that saw the Warriors advance to the NLL Playoffs for the first time in franchise history and make it all the way to the NLL Semifinals, Vancouver is looking to build on that momentum. With a franchise-record 11 wins in 18 games and their first-ever home playoff victory, the Warriors are ready to bring even more excitement to the 2025.26 season. Vancouver will play 18 regular season games, including nine at home.

After the Home Opener, the Warriors will have a bye in Week 2 before returning to Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 13, to face off against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. The Warriors will then hit the road for their first away game in Oshawa on Friday, December 19, against the FireWolves.

Fans can catch all the action live, with tickets starting at just $29! Be sure to stay tuned for single-game ticket sales and the announcement of the Warriors' 2025.26 Theme Night schedule. Don't miss out, sign up for early access.

Key notes on the Warriors schedule:

The Warriors will play nine Friday night games, including five home games, and eight Saturday night games, with four taking place at Rogers Arena.

All Warriors home games will have a 7:00pm PT opening faceoff.

Key dates:

Friday, November 29 - Vancouver's regular season home opener at Rogers Arena versus the Colorado Mammoth at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, December 19 - The Warriors travel to Oshawa to take on the NLL's newest franchise in their first away game of the season at 4:00pm PT.

Friday, February 20 - The Vancouver Warriors host the three-time defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits at 7:00pm PT for the first time since last season's playoff series.

Friday, February 27 & Sunday, March 1 - The Warriors have their only two-game weekend of the season, taking on Las Vegas on Friday, February 27 before heading down to Southern California to take on the San Diego Seals on Sunday, March 1.

Saturday, April 18 - Vancouver closes out their regular season schedule against the Philadelphia Wings at 7:00pm PT.

Vancouver Warriors 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule:

Date Away Home Time (PT)

Saturday, November 29 Colorado Mammoth Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Saturday, December 13 Las Vegas Desert Dogs Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, December 19 Vancouver Warriors Oshawa FireWolves 4:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 9 Vancouver Warriors Calgary Roughnecks 6:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 16 San Diego Seals Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Friday, January 23 Vancouver Warriors Ottawa Black Bears 4:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, January 31 Vancouver Warriors Rochester Knighthawks 4:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 7 Rochester Knighthawks Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Saturday, February 14 Vancouver Warriors Saskatchewan Rush 5:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 20 Buffalo Bandits Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Friday, February 27 Vancouver Warriors Las Vegas Desert Dogs 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 1 Vancouver Warriors San Diego Seals 4:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Friday, March 6 Toronto Rock Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 14 Vancouver Warriors Georgia Swarm 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday, March 20 Ottawa Black Bears Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Saturday, April 4 Vancouver Warriors Buffalo Bandits 4:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 10 Halifax Thunderbirds Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PTÃÂ

Saturday, April 18 Philadelphia WingsÃÂ Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT







